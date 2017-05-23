Twin Falls Guy Has Items Including Mother’s Ashes Stolen Out of Storage

It's one thing to get robbed. It's yet another to have something like this taken from you. A Twin Falls man is reporting that he had items stolen from a storage unit including his mother's ashes.

Here's the original post from May 15 describing some of the items.

In a personal message through our Facebook page, Gary Beeson mentioned that Justin's mother's ashes were among the items taken. He said they were in a Styrofoam shipping container measuring 20 x 20 x 24 inches with 2 inch thick walls. The box also had family photos enclosed.

Here's what the storage unit looked like after the theft.

Photo, Gary Beeson