Twin Falls Guy Has Items Including Mother’s Ashes Stolen Out of Storage
It's one thing to get robbed. It's yet another to have something like this taken from you. A Twin Falls man is reporting that he had items stolen from a storage unit including his mother's ashes.
Here's the original post from May 15 describing some of the items.
In a personal message through our Facebook page, Gary Beeson mentioned that Justin's mother's ashes were among the items taken. He said they were in a Styrofoam shipping container measuring 20 x 20 x 24 inches with 2 inch thick walls. The box also had family photos enclosed.
Here's what the storage unit looked like after the theft.
If you have any information about this theft or know the whereabouts of the items, please contact the Twin Falls Police Department at (208) 735-4357.