The South Central Public Health Department of Twin Falls is reporting influenza is on the rise in Idaho. There have already been a number of confirmed deaths due to the virus.

The latest data released from the department reports that seven people in Idaho have died from the combination of Influenza A and B. Last year was one of the worst flu seasons in state recorded history, with The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare confirming over 70 deaths related to influenza.

The health department is urging Idaho residents to get vaccinated. Those most vulnerable to the flu are persons over the age of 65, according to department data .

The combination of the flu, and a nasty viral infection that is going around, have resulted in many Idahoans seeking treatment.

Sudden fever, cough, muscle/head aches and fatigue are the most common symptoms of this type of flu. For more information, visit the Idaho Health Department's website .