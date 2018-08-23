Twin Falls Hobby Lobby Hiring Event Coming Up!

If you or someone you know is looking for a job, make sure they know about this! Hobby Lobby is hosting a three day hiring event at the Magic Valley Mall.

Hobby Lobby is set to open in September so they are looking to fill positions and fast! August 27th - August 31st at the Magic Valley Mall from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

According to their Facebook Event they are going to accept applications for temporary setup help but it is an opportunity to grow into a more permanent position. They are also accepting applications for other positions like cashiers and bookkeepers as well.