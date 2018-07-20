Twin Falls Homeowners Can Apply for Sidewalk Repair Grants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Twin Falls homeowners who have sidewalks that need repair can apply for a grant.

Twin Falls Sidewalk Repair Grant helps offset the repair cost of an existing residential sidewalk by up to 50 percent, according to information from the city of Twin Falls, with a maximum of $1,500. Qualified homeowners within the city limits may apply.

The City Council in 2016 budgeted $50,000 for the grant. The city says there’s about $40,00 still available.