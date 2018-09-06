Twin Falls Idaho Weather: 1965 vs 2018 [Poll]

The 90's are uncharacteristically warm for southern Idaho at the beginning of September. We went back to 1965 to compare September temps. *Spoiler alert* it snowed.

The average temps in September is 78 degrees. Well, yesterday it was 91, today looks like 91 and tomorrow 90.

On September 17th 1965, Twin Falls got 2.3 inches of snow with a high temperature of only 39 degrees! What a drastic change from then and now. Which one would you prefer?

So I think we all would like 78, that would be nice, but you can only choose snow or heat.

*BONUS*

The latest it ever snowed was in 2002, snow didn't touch the ground until December 21st.