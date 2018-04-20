Twin Falls Is Hiring City Service Dispatchers

The city of Twin Falls is hiring dispatchers to fill a range of positions that include emergency, and non-emergency, duties.

Communications specialists are needed to handle many city-wide responsibilities, including police dispatch, fire and public works, according to a post on a Twin Falls job site . Applicants should be available to work all shifts, and possess both good communication and typing skills.

Full-time shifts are available, and are between 10-12 hours, according to the website. Those interested must be at least 19 years of age, and have a high school diploma.

For more information, or to apply, visit the following website .