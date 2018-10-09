Twin Falls Is Hosting Their Own Dancing With The Stars

Dancing with the Stars is a fairly popular show where celebrities match up with professional dancers to win money for their charity. Well, Twin Falls is doing one of their own to support Voices Against Violence.

Sure Twin Falls doesn't have a lot of "celebrities" but instead the people participating are active member of the community and are putting themselves up to the challenge of dancing with professionals.

People like police chief Craig Kingsbury, KMVT anchor Brittany Cooper and Twin Falls High School Ryan Nesmith (to name 3 of the 6) will be competing to raise money for Voices Against Violence.

It takes place November 30th at the Orpheum Theater and you can purchase tickets to see the show! It is set up like the show, there are judges and the best performer wins. I know when I was in high school I would have paid good money to see my principal ballroom dance. Plus, it goes to a good cause.

If you are looking for all the information click here .