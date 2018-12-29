Twin Falls Jail Deputy Injured When Gun Goes Off Accidentally

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Twin Falls County jail deputy was injured after his firearm was accidentally discharged this morning. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the detention deputy was in the auto sally art around 8:30 this morning and taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff's office says no prisoners were near the deputy when the firearm went off. The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating the incident.