Twin Falls’ Jerry Brown Was Also a Hero

He died over the weekend after a long fight with cancer. His son, SGT Dan Brown, was the inspiration for a monument in Jerome. The elder Brown was already dealing with his cancer as he worked to finish construction last fall. His work was dedicated last November.

All Idahoans who’ve fallen in 21 st Century Wars are honored at the site.

I often saw Brown around Twin Falls with his two granddaughters in his arms. They were babies when their father was killed-in-action and now they’ve lost a second dad. It’s heartbreaking, but I’m reminded of a conversation I had with Jerry after the dedication. We were talking on a quiet street on a blustery day and he reminded me of the importance of faith. His belief in the Almighty and the promise of an afterlife was strong. Then, we parted company and he walked away. It was the last time I ever saw him. As I’ve told friends, I was blessed to have known him.