Twin Falls Junior Recognized at International Science Fair

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Twin Falls student was recently recognized at an international science fair for his research project. According to the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Action Center of Idaho, Twin Falls High School Junior Kayson Hansen earned 4th Place Category Awards at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Pittsburgh last Friday. Hansen took Best of Fair on March 9, at the Eastern Idaho Science & Engineering in Pocatello for his project in mathematics and cryptography. The Idaho STEM Action Center, with help from the Idaho National Laboratory and the Micron Foundation, helped pay for the all-expense-paid trip to the international competition. Another Idaho student, Alex Howard of Boise, earned 4th Place Category Awards at the competition.