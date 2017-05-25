Twin Falls Just Moved Up the Most Dangerous Idaho Cities List

This is one of those lists you don't want to see your city on. But, many of us kind of felt this was coming after some of the tragic events of the past year. There's a new list of most dangerous cities in Idaho and Twin Falls is moving up in a not good way.

Roadsnacks just updated their list of Idaho cities based on danger. Their criteria is fortunately very simple. They measured violent crimes and property crimes per capita. Where did Twin Falls end up? We're now the #6 most dangerous city in Idaho , trailing only Garden City, Blackfoot, Pocatello, Coeur D' Alene and Nampa.

Twin Falls appearance on this list has a lot to do with the spike in crime that happened starting in 2014. The good news, according to this new ranking , is that property crime was actually on the decline. I guess that means the tree in your yard is now safe. Whew.

With the tragic drive-by shooting of a Twin Falls teen last year and other terrible news items, this is one statistic that most of us probably expected to happen.

Just be glad we're not Garden City which has seen a 33% increase in crime over the past 3 years, according to Roadsnacks .