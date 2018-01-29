Twin Falls Lawyer Appointed as District Judge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The Fifth Judicial District in southern Idaho has a new judge on the bench. Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter announced the appointment of attorney Ben Cluff to fill the vacant seat left by Judge Richard Bevan. Judge Bevan was elevated to the Idaho Supreme Court late last year. Cluff has worked for the law firm Coleman, Ritchie & Cluff for the past eight years. He previously worked for another Twin Falls law firm. Cluff has a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and a law degree from the University of Idaho. He is an Oregon native with a wife and three children.

“I am truly honored that Governor Otter has chosen me to fill the judicial vacancy in Twin Falls left by Justice Bevan’s appointment to the Idaho Supreme Court,” Cluff said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to the privilege of serving the citizens of the Fifth District, and I pledge to do my best in fulfilling my new responsibilities as a district judge.”