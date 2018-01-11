Twin Falls Library Event To Spotlight Humans Of The Magic Valley

When this event popped up on my Facebook page, I have to admit that I had no idea what it was actually for.

Turns out, it could be a really cool 'getting to know you' event for all types of people in our community. At the Twin Falls Library on Friday the 12th at 6:30pm, participants will be able to ask their difficult questions to an Olympian, a Witch, Firefighter, Transgender, Midwife, Mormon, blind community member, and more. You can go with questions or just go to listen.