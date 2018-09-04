Twin Falls Library Offers Incentives For Library Card Month

September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month , and the Twin Falls Public Library is reminding everyone about some of the benefits having a card provides the public.

The library is celebrating the month by inviting anyone who does not possess a library card to come down and sign up for one. Application information is available at the library's website . Those interested can sign up for a card, in person, by visiting their location at 201 4th Avenue East, Twin Falls.

Once a person gets their card, they are granted access to all of the library's resources, including 42 computers for public use, 3D printer, photocopiers, more than 120,000 books, the Novelist Plus database and E-Book archive. Card holders can also get information about the library's app by clicking here .