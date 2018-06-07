Twin Falls Lightning Storm Wednesday Night Harnessed In Photos

We first started seeing the flashes Wednesday night in Twin Falls around 7:45 PM. I grabbed my camera and headed out onto the front porch and managed to capture a few strikes.

My wife and I are big fans of Idaho lightning storms. Having lived my entire life in California up until 2016, I must say the lightning storms here in the Gem State are much more impressive. Last night's strikes were rumored to have started a small brush fire in the south hills, south of Kimberley. I have yet to confirm that however.

For those of you, like me, who are fascinated by the power and beauty of Idaho's lightning storms, here are some of the better shots I was able to take from last night's storm cell.

Greg Jannetta

