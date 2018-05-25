Twin Falls Man Arrested for Alleged Child Sexual Exploitation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – A Twin Falls County man been arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child, according to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

The man, 44-year-old Michael S. Heartsill was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Twin Falls County Jail. He is alleged to have downloaded child pornography over a peer-to-peer network, according to information from Wasden’s office.

The investigation and arrest was made by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, assisted by the Twin Falls County Prosecutor’s Office, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, United States Department of Homeland Security, FBI and the United States Postal Inspection Service.