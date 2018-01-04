Twin Falls Man Arrested for Ice Cream Shop Robbery

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls authorities arrested a man wanted for the robbery of a local ice cream shop and burglary of a gas station. According to Twin Falls Police, 55-year-old Clarence Meek, of Twin Falls, was booked into the Twin Falls County Jail and accused of robbing the Dairy Queen on December 18, last year and the attempted burglary at a Phillips 66 gas station on December 25, also last year. Police say they received numerous tips from the community regarding the alleged crimes and were able to track down Meek. Video surveillance of both incidents were shared with the public.