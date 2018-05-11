Twin Falls Man Asking Pinterest Users To Come Take His Twigs

A Craigslist homeowner who goes by the name "Paul," is granting carte blanche to Pinterest users who wish to snag twigs from the hefty pile on his property.

So, if your into making miniature log cabins or Pagan stick men, this is going to be "hitting the jackpot" for you. "Paul" states that the pile can be seen from the street, which might mean that "Paul" is either incredibly lackadaisical, or doesn't have curbside green waste recycling.