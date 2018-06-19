TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Twin Falls man is accused of knowingly transferring bodily fluids that may contain HIV, according to Twin Falls Police. On Friday, 37-year-old Bryan Thieme was charged after he allegedly had unprotected sex with at least two different men in May; police say the contact was consensual. Investigators say they believe there are more victims than the two men already mentioned. Police are encouraging anyone else that may be a victim to call a detective at 208-735-7217. Police say Thieme had lived on Quincy Street for the last two months.