Twin Falls Man Charged with Sex Crimes

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man faces multiple lewd conduct with a minor charges for allegedly having sex and exchanging sexually explicit text messages with a teenage girl.

On Monday, Fifth District Magistrate court in Jerome County arraigned Juan Luis Torres-Juarez, 36, of Twin Falls, on three felony child enticement charges and three felony lewd conduct with a minor charges.

According to court documents, police found multiple sexually explicit messages exchanged between the then 13 to 14-year-old girl and Torres-Juarez from July to December 2016.

During an interview Friday with a Jerome County Sheriff’s Deputy, Torres-Juarez admitted to texting the girl sometimes from someone else’s phone and having intercourse at least three times with the victim in the Eden area. At one point in the interview, text messages indicated Torres-Juarez was aware of the girl’s age and had told her not to tell her mother. He later told police he was told the girl was 18, court documents said.

The courts set Torres-Juarez's bond at $75,000.