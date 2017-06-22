Twin Falls Man Charged with Sexual Abuse of Two Teens

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Twin Falls man is facing charges for sexual abuse of two teens he had interactions with on social media. According to court documents, Steven Cobia, 19, was charged this week with sexual exploitation of a child who is 13, and lewd conduct with a minor under 16 who was 15 at the time. Twin Falls Police received a report of inappropriate images shared through social media between one of the teens and Cobia earlier this month. Last year, police investigated another case in which Cobia, then 18, inappropriately touched a 15 year-old girl and told her to touch him, which was reported by the girl's mother. Cobia allegedly told police he was "sexting" with one of the teens and had "made out" with the other.