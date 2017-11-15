Twin Falls Man Cited for Damage to Murtaugh Football Field

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office was able to track down a suspect in the Murtaugh football field vandalism case thanks to an anonymous tip. On Monday, the sheriff's office cited 23-year-old Lance Lugo, of Twin Falls, with malicious injury to property following a social media post seeking the public's help in tracking down suspects who drove a pickup truck onto the high school football field. Deep ruts in the grass were found last week in the field and sheriff's deputies were able to provide pictures of the pickup. The sheriff's office thanked the public in helping them track down a suspect.