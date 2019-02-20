TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Federal jury has convicted a Twin Falls man on drug charges and shooting at a Magic Valley police officer more than a year ago.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Bart Davis, 31-year-old Jesus Javier Malagon was convicted earlier today of unlawfully possessing firearms as a felon, possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute, and using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to the drug trafficking crime.

The conviction comes after the January 30, 2018 traffic stop in Shoshone that Malagon fled from starting a high-speed pursuit which ended with him crashing his car. When the officer approached Malagon started shooting at him with a 9-millimeter handgun. The officer returned fire and hit Malagon multiple times.

In a statement, Davis says a search of the man's car turned up the 9-millimeter handgun, another .38 caliber revolver, several pounds of marijuana and items indicating he was distributing the drug. At the time of the shooting Malagon was also a felon and wasn't supposed to have firearms.

Sentencing is set for May in front of U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill. For the charge of discharging a firearm during and in relation to the drug trafficking crime alone Malagon will spend a mandatory minimum of 10 years behind bars and he could face up to life.