Twin Falls Man Dies in Industrial Accident

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A Twin Falls man died Wednesday afternoon after being caught in a truck's compactor while unloading trash from the vehicle at the Twin Falls Transfer Station.

The man has been identified as 53-year-old Delfino “Pep” Martinez.

The accident happened at around 1:30 p.m. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene, said Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley.

Martinez was at the Transfer Station cleaning out a truck from his family's business, Magic Valley Disposal, when the accident occurred.

Turley said the truck’s compactor caught Martinez unaware.

"There were no malfunctions at all, just a miscalculation,” Turley said. “I think he just got caught between the blade and the front of the truck and didn’t realize it.”