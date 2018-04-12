Twin Falls Man Donating Kidney to Best Friend

Chris Mahler and Jereme Winn have been best friend for 18 years. Now Chris is proving the extent of his friendship by donating a kidney to Jereme who has stage 5 kidney failure.

Chris and Jereme met while in the National Guard and Mahler said from the moment they met, "we just clicked" and have transcended from friends to family.

Chris said that when he found out the Jereme needed a kidney, he had the ball rolling to find out if he was a donor and the extent of the process within the week. The recovery time for Mahler will be about 6-8 weeks, being bedridden for the first week. Jereme will spend three months in a Utah hospital while he recovers.

"There was no question in my mind that I would do this, especially after I found out I was a match," Mahler said.

The biggest financial burden will be on Winn, the procedure will all be covered by Winn's insurance, and having to take three months off work with no income. Winn has a go fund me page and the men have raised funds through events to try and offset the financial burden.

Mahler spoke with his family before deciding this was the right option, and although his family is supporting his decision, he admitted his sister and brother in law are a little worried considering Mahler has already had surgeries on his ankles, knee, and lower back; just to name a few.

On April 25th, Mahler will head to Utah to get more blood works done along with an EKG, CT Scan, speak with a dietitian and complete a clinical program. After that, they will be able to schedule the surgery. They are hoping for the end of May, beginning of June.

I don't know many people who would give up a kidney for someone, good luck to both of these men.