Twin Falls Man Facing Felony Lewd Conduct with a Minor

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) A Twin Talls man was in court Thursday after being arrested for lewd conduct with a minor.

According to police records James Shaff allegedly had sexual conduct with multiple minors on multiple occasions throughout May. Allegedly on these occasions the minors were provided alcohol and drugs, at times without their knowledge.

Shaff was arrested and is facing one felony count of lewd conduct of a minor, one felony count of sexual battery of a minor and a misdemeanor offense of distributing alcohol to a minor.