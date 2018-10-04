Twin Falls Man Facing Felony Video Voyeurism Charges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Twin Falls man is facing a felony charge of video voyeurism after images were found on his phone of woman using a tanning bed. According to charging documents filed in Twin Falls County, Idaho State Police allege Brian Trappen secretly took the video without the victim's permission. Last week the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office had placed Trappen on a wanted list for the charge that stem from an investigation into a fatal crash in Jerome County on Interstate 84 back in June. ISP says Trappen was going east in the westbound lanes and crashed into a vehicle. Several other vehicles were involved in the crash and two people died. ISP served a search warrant on Trappen's phone as part of the investigation and discovered the video.