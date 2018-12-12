Twin Falls Man Guilty of Sexually Abusing Children 7 and 8

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) An Idaho man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two children at different points in 2017 and 2018.

According to court documents 64-year-old Terry Wayne Shearer of Twin Falls pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16.

Shearer admitted to authorities that he had sexual contact with a 7-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl.

Shearer told the court that he doesn't have an excuse for his action, saying that he doesn't “really know why I did something stupid like that.''

Prosecutors are recommending Shearer receive a sentence of 13 years with five years fixed and eight years indeterminate.

The charge can carry a sentence of up to life in prison.