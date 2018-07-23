Twin Falls Man Involved in Sunday Crash Near Pocatello

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A Twin Falls man was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon near Pocatello.

The two-vehicle crash happened a little after noon at milepost 74 on southbound Interstate 15, according to Idaho State Police, about three miles north of the Pocatello Creek exit.

According to police, 23-year-old Twin Falls residents Cade J. Robinson was driving a Chevrolet Traverse southbound in the left lane of I-15 when the crash occurred. Janet Jimenez, 25, of Blackfoot was driving behind him in a Honda Civic. Police said Robinson started to slow down for traffic, but Jimenez did not stop in time. She rear-ended his vehicle, sending her car into the median. Robinson pulled to the right shoulder after the crash.

Jimenez was taken by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, ISP said. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. This crash is still under investigation.