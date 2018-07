TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Twin Falls man was killed early this morning after he may have hit an animal while on an ATV. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old David Cowger was taken to a Boise hospital after he hit an animal, lost control and rolled his ATV at 2300 E and 3325 N at a little before 7 a.m. Cowger died at the hospital. The sheriff's office says a number of antelope were in a field nearby the accident.