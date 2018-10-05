Twin Falls Man Killed on Highway 93 in Nevada

WELLS, Idaho (KLIX) A southern Idaho man was killed Tuesday on Highway 93 north of Wells, Nevada when a Jeep crossed the center line. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, 49-year-old Jimmy Padilla died from his injuries when his Chevrolet pickup sideswiped a Jeep Wrangler at around 5:45 p.m. six miles north of Wells on Highway 93. Padilla was pulling a camp trailer that disconnected from the pickup during the crash. NHP says the driver of the Jeep, 72-year-old Dennis Pickett of Glenndale, Az, crossed the center line headed south. Both drivers had been wearing their seat belts.