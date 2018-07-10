Twin Falls Man Rolls SUV near Magic Reservoir

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) A Twin Falls man was sent to the hospital on Sunday after his SUV rolled just east of the Magic Reservoir. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office in a news release says that around 2:48 p.m. Kain Sauer, age 21, was headed east in a new Chevrolet Tahoe on East Magic Road, which is gravel, when he lost control while going around a turn, overcorrected, went off the road, up an embankment and rolled. Wood River Fire and Rescue took Sauer to the hospital for upper back and neck pain, his passenger 21-year-old Brady Harris, also of Twin Falls, was not injured. The sheriff's office says neither of them had a seat belt on. Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins stated, “It’s a good time to remember that we are in the middle of the 100 deadliest days of summer for motor vehicle accidents. We encourage you to wear your seatbelt, slow down, and pay attention. We don’t want anyone to become a sad statistic.”