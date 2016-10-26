Twin Falls Man Set for Sentencing on Child Pornography Charges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) – A man living in Twin Falls is scheduled to be sentenced in January on four counts of possession of child pornography.

Andrew Hawley, 32, was initially charged with 45 counts of possession of child pornography in May 2015 and was set to go to trial Wednesday. On Tuesday, Hawley changed plea to guilty on four of the possession charges. Hawley is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 3. 2017 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Randy Stoker at the Twin Falls County Courthouse.

According to court documents, seven of the counts were dismissed by the court and prosecutor in September 2015. Hawley pleaded not guilty to the remaining charges in October 2015, and the case was moved into district court. On Wednesday, the court dismissed another 30 of the charges. According to court documents, Twitter notified the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children of possible child pornography that had been uploaded to Twitter by one of its users in February 2015.

Idaho investigators obtained the user’s email and IP address. An administrative subpoena was served to an Internet service provider, which gave leasing customer’s address. Investigators received a couple more cyber tips to other Twitter profiles suspected of uploading child exploitive material.