Twin Falls Man to be Sentenced for Unlawful Possession of Gun

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A 39-year-old Twin Falls man will be sentenced this spring for unlawful possession of a firearm after entering a guilty plea last week. The U.S. Attorney Bart Davis says Karl Valencia wasn't supposed to have a gun after a 1997 aggravated assault conviction in Twin Falls County. In July of 2017, Valencia was found to have a pistol during a traffic stop in Mountain Home while serving the remainder of his sentence at a halfway house and arrested. As part of his plea deal, the U.S. Attorney says Valencia will forfeit the pistol. Sentencing is set for April 18, and Valencia could be facing up to 10 years behind bars for the charge with three years of supervised release.