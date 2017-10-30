Twin Falls Mayor To Conclude Walking Challenge at New Trail

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The mayor of Twin Falls is set to wrap up his walking challenge on the newest section of the Canyon Rim Trail this afternoon. The Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department announced the completion of the 30-day walking challenge of Mayor Shawn Barigar will take place this afternoon on the Preserve Trail at the corner of Eastland and Pole Line. The public has been invited to attend at 3 p.m. and will walk with the mayor and other participants to the Evel Knievel jump site and back. The total distance is about five miles there and back. You can bring a four legged friend as long as they are on a leash.