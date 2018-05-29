Twin Falls Middle School Receives Grant to Fight Teen Suicide

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A Twin Falls middle school is among 17 schools in Idaho to receive grant money in an effort to help fight teen suicide.

South Hills Middle School is among those that will get $2,400 for the program. “Sources of Strength” grant money will allow the schools to team with their adult advisers to fight against teen suicide by decreasing risk factors and building positive influences, according to information from the Idaho State Board of Education.

“Given the devastating effect suicide has on our school communities, it is vitally important that students have trusted, caring adults and peers in their lives,” Matt McCarter, student engagement director for SDE and project administrator for the Idaho Lives Project, said in a prepared statement.

“Sources of Strength cultivates supportive relationships and builds up protective factors like hope, persistence and emotional regulation. We are thrilled to have these schools on board.”

