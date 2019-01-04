TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls Police have asked the public to help solve a case of vandalism at the Idaho National Guard Armory. Police say that early January 2, the tanks in front of the armory building on Frontier Road, as well as the wall, were hit with graffiti. If you have any information for investigators call 208-735-4357 or send a message on their Facebook page found below. "Vandalism shows disrespect for the property of others, and it is especially troubling when the vandalism is targeting the service members who are serving and protecting our country" said Twin Falls Police in their post.

