Twin Falls Newest Coffee Shop is Now Open

A new coffee shop just opened in the Lynwood Shopping Center in Twin Falls.

If you can't start your day without a good caffeine fix, you might want to check out Twin Falls' newest coffee shop.

What used to be a Wells Fargo bank kiosk at the Lynwood Shopping center on Filer Ave, is now Full Steam Espresso.

Full Steam is a drive-thru operation that serves up a variety of coffee, Italian sodas and smoothies. Their manager recommends you try the Butterbeer Latte or the Atomic.