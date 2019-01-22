Twin Falls Next Splash N Flick Is Small Foot!

For those who may not know, the Twin Falls City Pool hosts these "Splash 'N Flick" events where people can hang out and play in the pool while watching a show.

The next one is Saturday and they are featuring "Small Foot". I have not seen this one yet, but I hear it is a cute one. It is family friendly as well.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 6:30 p.m. which means the event runs until about 8 p.m.

The pool is heated and covered so even though it is cold outside you can stay nice and toasty and have some fun.