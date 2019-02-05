Twin Falls Nurse To Plead Guilty In Kelsey Berreth Case

A woman who worked as a nurse in Twin Falls finds herself in even more trouble in connection with the Kelsey Berreth homicide. Denver news media explain the nurse is going to enter a guilty plea to at least one charge this week.

There is some speculation it may be related to Berreth’s cellphone, which pinged a tower near Gooding not long after she vanished.

The Colorado woman was last seen on video at a grocery store Thanksgiving Day. The woman’s fiancé has been charged and is allegedly involved in her killing. Berreth’s remains haven’t been located.

In the middle of December deputies with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department and Twin Falls City Police Department joined the investigation. They conducted property searches.

Later the search for evidence reached nearby Hansen where deputies joined the FBI in the effort.

Berreth left behind a little girl. The child is now being cared for by her family. The case has received national attention.

The nurse is no longer employed by St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.