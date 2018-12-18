Twin Falls Old Drive In Looks To Be Getting Demolished

It is probably a safe assessment that the Motor Vu Drive In Theater will never be coming back. A crane was spotted there yesterday doing some demolition.

The screen was there as of yesterday. But the fencing is all being torn down. It looks like we will finally be saying good bye to the Motor Vu for good.

Motor Vu Demo

I have heard plenty of locals exclaim that they had a wonderful time there. Unfortunately, drive in theaters are a dying form of entertainment