If you or someone you know is looking for a new job or just wants the opportunity to work at Olive Garden, they are hosting a hiring event.

Olive Garden will be hiring about 150 people and on December 29th and December 30th, between 9 AM - 4 PM you can attend their hiring open event .

Olive Garden will be opening up in late January. You can apply online prior to showing up to the event. Make sure you bring a resume.