TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Two Twin Falls organizations are among the nominees for state awards.

Idaho’s Brightest Star Awards, given by Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, recognizes volunteers and organizations across the state for outstanding volunteerism. Awards this year will be given to those who volunteered in 2018.

The nominations are broken into seven categories. The Alzheimer’s Association of the Magic Valley and Sleep in Heavenly Peace, both in Twin Falls, are nominated in the non-profit/civic organization category. One Twin Falls man, Barry Knoblich, is among the nominees in the 55 and older category.

Danielle Lyda, regional representative of the Alzheimer’s Association, said being nominated is an honor that attests to the many dedicated volunteers in her group who selflessly devote time to bringing more awareness to Magic Valley communities about Alzheimer’s.

“It is about the people in Twin Falls, Jerome, Kimberly, Mini-Cassia, and, oh my goodness, the people in Blaine County," she said. "It’s about the people in these wonderful counties that I have the pleasure of working with on a continual basis. It’s about the volunteers.”

Lyda was asked by the association about 18 months ago to head up the Magic Valley chapter and get regular programs started, plan fundraisers for programs, and to better educate the communities.

“We have done some amazing things” in that year and a half, she said. "This is not about one person, this is about all of the volunteers who step forward every single time I ask. There are people who consistently step forward who offer their time and energy, and I have developed some profound relationships with people that I am extremely grateful for.”

The Alzheimer’s Association and other nominees have been invited to an awards ceremony on Jan. 16 in Boise. Lyda said she won’t be there because she’ll be at leadership training in San Antonia, Texas, but others, including a daughter, will take her place at the ceremony.

Lyda said just to have her organization nominated is a humbling experience.

“I think there are so many great nonprofits that I get to rub shoulders with,” she said. “I’m humbled that people would think of us.”