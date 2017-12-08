Twin Falls Parents Seek Help for Daughter Diagnosed with Leukemia

A gofundme account has been created on behalf of a Twin Falls family whose little girl was recently diagnosed with Leukemia.

If you are seeking someone to bless this Christmas, consider helping this Twin Falls couple.

18-month old Penelope Jewel Jones will be needing a series of treatments for the next six months to two years to treat her illness and a gofundme for Penelope (PJ) was created to help with travel expenses and medical bills.