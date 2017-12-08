Twin Falls Parents Seek Help for Daughter Diagnosed with Leukemia
A gofundme account has been created on behalf of a Twin Falls family whose little girl was recently diagnosed with Leukemia.
If you are seeking someone to bless this Christmas, consider helping this Twin Falls couple.
Drew and November Jones' daughter Penelope Jewel was recently diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. (ALL). If there is any good news to be had, it's that ALL has one of the best cure rates among childhood cancers. About 98 percent of children with the diagnosis go into remission within weeks after starting treatment, and around 90 percent of those children can be cured.
18-month old Penelope Jewel Jones will be needing a series of treatments for the next six months to two years to treat her illness and a gofundme for Penelope (PJ) was created to help with travel expenses and medical bills.