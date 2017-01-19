Twin Falls Parking Token On Ebay Brings Back Downtown Parking Nostalgia

It's been awhile since Twin Falls residents have had the pleasure of dealing with parking meters downtown. But, this token that has just appeared on Ebay may bring back memories of what it used to take to secure a parking place in our beloved city.

If you're a collector, here's the description from the Ebay listing of what's on offer.

21 mm aluminum Twin Falls, Idaho parking token. Feisel ID3860A. Circulated but in very good condition.

I'm much too - ahem - young to remember when actual tokens were used downtown. I recall horror stories of the meters where you could use regular coins that were zonked a few years ago.