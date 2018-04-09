Twin Falls Parks and Rec Hosting Variety of Swim Lessons

Even though it hasn't felt like it much lately, but summer is right around the corner and Twin Falls Park and Recreation wants to get your kids pool ready!

They are offering a variety of classes and competitions for young swimmers.

Swim Lessons - which aim at teaching water safety and swimming skills based on the Red Cross

Hurricane Swim League - which helps young athletes learn competitive strokes and learn what it is like to compete in several competitions this summer

Water Babies - teaching swim basics for child and teaches parents how to handle children in the water

Private Swim lessons

A Junior Lifeguard Camp - teaching the basics of lifeguard training, CPR/AED and first aid

Splash Games - For kids after school

Midnight Splash - swim at midnight in the dark!

Registration for the events are open! Get a spot while you can!