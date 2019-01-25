Twin Falls Parks Are Getting An Equipment Upgrade

Cascade and Frontier parks in Twin Falls are going to get an upgrade. Some of their jungle gym equipment has been lacking, so the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation office is fixing it.

You can check out their full plan on their website . According to their Facebook page , some of the equipment hasn't been the most accessible for everyone and may have not been the safest. This new equipment is aiming on changing all of that.

The pictures look pretty great. Both park upgrades are going to have pretty large railing and slides. Pretty much everything a child needs to get their energy out and sleep well at night.

It looks like they plan on having a pretty quick turn around. They are aiming to have the equipment installed and ready to go by February 6th.

What do you think about the new plans? Are there other parks that you think should be considered for the next upgrade?