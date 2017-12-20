Twin Falls Parks & Rec Announces 2018 Cabin Fever Day Activities

The City of Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department has released the catalogue of activities and locations for 2018 Cabin Fever Day. This annual event offers free activities that encourage residents to break the ‘cabin fever’ by getting out and staying active in the community.

Cabin Fever Day is a partnership between the City of Twin Falls and several area businesses, which work together to provide fun activities for residents of all ages. This year’s Cabin Fever Day will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6 and will host more than a dozen venues and activites that include:

Martial arts

Tile painting

Swimming

Bowling

Golfing

Food

Trampoline

Skiing

Museum/Planetarium

Scuba diving

Events will take place in and around Twin Falls and will be open to children of all ages. The majority of activities are free and the few that charge (like skiing) are greatly discounted.