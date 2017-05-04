Twin Falls PC High School (Opinion)

I liked school. I got to eat lunch each day with all my friends.

In my graduating class of 70 students I know of two men who later identified as homosexual and a close friend who later came out as a lesbian.

Mostly, I got on well with my teachers and my peers. If someone had a same-sex attraction at 15, we didn’t know it and who the heck knows much of anything as a teenager.

In my graduating class of 70 students, I know of two men who later identified as homosexual and a close friend who later came out as a lesbian. If I could see them all at a reunion tomorrow, I would offer my hand in friendship. I just don’t see school as a place for culture wars.