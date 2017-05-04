Twin Falls PC High School (Opinion)

I liked school.  I got to eat lunch each day with all my friends.

In my graduating class of 70 students I know of two men who later identified as homosexual and a close friend who later came out as a lesbian.

Mostly, I got on well with my teachers and my peers.  If someone had a same-sex attraction at 15, we didn’t know it and who the heck knows much of anything as a teenager.

A Times-News story this week detailed the uproar at a local high school.  My guess is Spirit Week will in the future be canceled.  A “no-go-zone”.  Administrators will have one less headache and school will become an ever increasing drab experience.  My thoughts today on Top Story are below:

