Twin Falls’ Personals Site Shut Down Due To Sex Trafficking

A popular website servicing more than 70 countries has announced they have ceased in offering a section of their homepage that assists people with finding casual sex.

The popular website, Craigslist, has announced they have shut down their personals section indefinitely, according to a message on the website. New legislation expected to be signed by President Donald Trump would result in a change to the Communications Decency Act, which would allow victims of sexual abuse to pursue legal action against websites who offer such gateways.

The decision comes less than 72 hours after a Senate-approved amendment to the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act. The personals section of Craigslist has offered seven different categories of intimate exchanges since it went live more than 20 years ago, including "misc romance and "casual encounters."